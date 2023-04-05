NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

NuVasive Stock Performance

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $42.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $305.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,657 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,777 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Featured Articles

