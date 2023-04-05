Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $11.13. 330,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,914. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $12.93.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $9,261,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,618,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,028,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 626,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 169,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 892,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 103,429 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.