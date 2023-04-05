Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.41

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.41 and last traded at $35.39, with a volume of 102100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.41.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $937.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

