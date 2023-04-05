Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Announces $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,668. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $11.59.

Get Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 37,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.