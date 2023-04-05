Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Stock Performance

NIQ stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,478. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,779,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 85.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 39,116 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 13.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

