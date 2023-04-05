Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:NMS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. 1,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,245. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93.
About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.
