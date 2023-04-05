Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:NMS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. 1,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,245. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 731.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 27,798 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

