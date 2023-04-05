Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $13.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.75% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

