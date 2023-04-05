Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:JLS traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $16.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,955. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $190,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 17.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

