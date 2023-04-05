Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMCO)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NMCO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.37. 40,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,212. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $13.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMCO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $226,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $328,000.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

