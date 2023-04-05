Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

NMCO stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,753. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $13.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

