Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NUV stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.87. 101,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,188. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUV. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,447,000 after buying an additional 450,637 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 175.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,525 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 111,717 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,081 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 107,574 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,470,308 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,445,000 after purchasing an additional 85,730 shares during the period. 17.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

