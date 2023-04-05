Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NNY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.73. 635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,119. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

