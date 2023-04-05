Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE NAN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,511. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 245,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 174,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 51,129 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

