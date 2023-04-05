Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JPT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.19. 932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,330. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $21.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 32,799 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 33,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

