Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPI traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $17.45. The company had a trading volume of 100,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,239. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79.

Get Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 13.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks to provide high level current income and total return. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.