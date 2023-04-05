Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 125,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,709. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $8.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 68,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

