Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 125,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,709. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $8.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC)
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.