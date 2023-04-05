Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 1st

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NAD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.54. 161,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,157. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $13.37.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

