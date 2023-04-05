Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:JSD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.93. 3,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,497. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.03. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $14.93.

Get Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,234 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 80,137 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,707 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 62,457 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1,303.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 24,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.