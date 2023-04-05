NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Trading Up 6.1%

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) shares were up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.65. Approximately 1,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 8,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUVSF shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th.
NuVista Energy Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88.
NuVista Energy Company Profile
NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
