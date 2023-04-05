NYM (NYM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $77.30 Million

NYM (NYM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. NYM has a total market capitalization of $77.30 million and $1.29 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NYM has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NYM token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000850 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NYM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NYM Profile

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 393,362,569.464319 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.23514074 USD and is up 3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,261,758.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NYM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NYM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.