Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Trading 11.6% Higher

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) rose 11.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.45. Approximately 350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Ocado Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocado Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $872.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11.
Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.
