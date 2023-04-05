Odyssey Marine Exploration’s (OMEX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price points to a potential upside of 133.64% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of OMEX stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $7.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14.
Institutional Trading of Odyssey Marine Exploration
Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Odyssey Marine Exploration (OMEX)
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
- High-Growth, High-Yield Value Stocks Nearing Trigger Points
- Why Did Bullfrog AI Stock Jump More Than 50%?
Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.