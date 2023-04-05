Odyssey Marine Exploration’s (OMEX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price points to a potential upside of 133.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of OMEX stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $7.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14.

Institutional Trading of Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the fourth quarter worth about $1,651,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 284,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 11.6% during the third quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,371,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 142,295 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 58.8% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.