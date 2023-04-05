OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2023

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFGGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $32.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. OFG Bancorp traded as low as $23.30 and last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 7072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jorge Colon sold 40,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $1,216,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jorge Colon sold 40,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,216,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $194,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,146. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $27.58.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $168.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.