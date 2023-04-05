OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $32.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. OFG Bancorp traded as low as $23.30 and last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 7072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jorge Colon sold 40,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $1,216,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jorge Colon sold 40,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,216,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $194,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,146. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OFG Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $27.58.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $168.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

