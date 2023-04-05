ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Gap Down to $32.51

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.51, but opened at $31.00. ON shares last traded at $30.26, with a volume of 1,373,950 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ONON. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ON from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of ON from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.02.

Get ON alerts:

ON Trading Down 8.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 165.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional Trading of ON

ON Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ON by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of ON by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.