ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Gap Down to $32.51

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.51, but opened at $31.00. ON shares last traded at $30.26, with a volume of 1,373,950 shares.
Several research firms recently commented on ONON. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ON from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of ON from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.02.
ON Trading Down 8.0 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 165.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.17.
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
