Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $43.91

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.91 and last traded at $46.18, with a volume of 3670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.65.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Onex from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Onex from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.
Onex Trading Down 1.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 32.70, a current ratio of 32.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.74.
Onex Cuts Dividend
About Onex
ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the following segments: Investing, Asset and Wealth Management. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the activities provided to private and public equity, and credit investing platforms.
