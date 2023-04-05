Ontology Market Cap Hits $216.76 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000866 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $216.76 million and $15.23 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,910.09 or 0.06682947 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00063188 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00021955 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00040033 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00017917 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

