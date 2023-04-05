OpenBlox (OBX) Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last Week

OpenBlox (OBX) traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. One OpenBlox token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenBlox has a total market cap of $75.30 million and $47,644.92 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OpenBlox has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox launched on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

