OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.74

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.74 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.74 ($0.12), with a volume of 105132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

OptiBiotix Health Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 8.39. The company has a market capitalization of £8.88 million, a PE ratio of 170.83 and a beta of 1.61.

OptiBiotix Health Company Profile

OptiBiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

