Organigram (OGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.63 million. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. On average, analysts expect Organigram to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Organigram Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.64. 29,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. Organigram has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Organigram

OGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Organigram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Organigram from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Organigram by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 16,113 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Organigram during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Organigram during the first quarter valued at $48,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Organigram during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Organigram during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Company Profile

