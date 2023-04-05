Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 1,681,468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,404,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $3.25 to $3.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Oscar Health Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74.

Insider Activity at Oscar Health

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $995.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.69 million. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 53.18% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $150,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 369,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,262.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oscar Health news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,764 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $150,128.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 369,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,262.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $60,868.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,360 shares of company stock worth $786,331 in the last 90 days. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oscar Health by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Oscar Health by 959.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Oscar Health by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

(Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.