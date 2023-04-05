Osmosis (OSMO) Price Tops $0.80 on Top Exchanges

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Osmosis has a total market cap of $391.96 million and $7.75 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “The OSMO token is a governance token on the Osmosis network, enabling staked token holders to decide the future of the protocol, including voting on upgrades, allocating liquidity mining rewards, and setting the network swap fee. Osmosis is an automated market maker (AMM) protocol that enables the creation of customized AMMs with sovereign liquidity pools using Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. Users can launch liquidity pools with unique parameters and governance can implement liquidity reward (LP) rewards for specific pools. Osmosis is a fair-launched, customizable AMM for interchain assets that allows the creation and management of non-custodial, self-balancing, interchain token indexes similar to Balancer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

