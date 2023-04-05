Outfitter Financial LLC Has $294,000 Stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) by 124.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,985 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SG. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,070 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,156,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 501.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

In other news, SVP Daniel Shlossman sold 4,408 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $43,330.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 235,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,090.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,930 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $28,801.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 134,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,819.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,064 shares of company stock worth $1,707,186 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.54% of the company's stock.

SG stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 395,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,798. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $760.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.60. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $31.95.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 29.58% and a negative net margin of 39.54%. The company had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. Sweetgreen’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

