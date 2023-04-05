Outfitter Financial LLC Has $519,000 Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Outfitter Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $960,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 366.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Lithia Motors by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Lithia Motors by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded down $4.23 on Wednesday, hitting $213.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,484. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.04. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $322.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.11 by ($1.06). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.81%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $43,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.89.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

