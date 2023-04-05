Outfitter Financial LLC Invests $972,000 in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,185 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.8% in the third quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $222,497,000 after buying an additional 1,351,899 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,945,327 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $87,851,000 after buying an additional 906,881 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 86.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,094,738 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,438,000 after buying an additional 506,826 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,680,188 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $301,678,000 after purchasing an additional 418,162 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance
BUD stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.70. 755,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,880. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
