Outfitter Financial LLC Invests $972,000 in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,185 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.8% in the third quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $222,497,000 after buying an additional 1,351,899 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,945,327 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $87,851,000 after buying an additional 906,881 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 86.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,094,738 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,438,000 after buying an additional 506,826 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,680,188 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $301,678,000 after purchasing an additional 418,162 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUD stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.70. 755,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,880. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

