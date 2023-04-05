Outfitter Financial LLC Sells 155 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Outfitter Financial LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.9% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 144,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,670,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,923,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.41. 913,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,198. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $226.68.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

