Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Holdings Increased by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $9,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,359,000 after purchasing an additional 916,165 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,695,000 after buying an additional 902,182 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.7% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,301,000 after buying an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,443,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12,054.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 619,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,393,000 after acquiring an additional 613,956 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

COWZ traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.91. 1,817,766 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

