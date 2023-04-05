Pacific Asset Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 452.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,662 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $8,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1,830.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 66,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 63,522 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 27,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 31,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $91.86. The company had a trading volume of 223,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,805,532. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $101.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.99.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

