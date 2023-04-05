Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.41. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $7.12.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,395 shares in the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The firm services customers that require transportation of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

