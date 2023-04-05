Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance
Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.41. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $7.12.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions
About Pangaea Logistics Solutions
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The firm services customers that require transportation of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.
