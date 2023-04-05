Paramount Resources TEC (TSE:TET) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Paramount Resources TEC Ltd (TSE:TET – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.32. Paramount Resources TEC shares last traded at C$6.20, with a volume of 484,520 shares changing hands.
Paramount Resources TEC Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.20.
Paramount Resources TEC Company Profile
Paramount Resources TEC Ltd, formerly Trilogy Energy Corp, is a Canada-based petroleum and natural gas-focused energy company. The Company acquires, develops, produces and sells natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. The Company’s oil and gas properties are located in the Kaybob area and Grande Prairie area of Alberta.
Recommended Stories
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources TEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources TEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.