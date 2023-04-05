Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.70. 2,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 15,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Partners Bancorp Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.39.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter.

Partners Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Partners Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Partners Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Partners Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,242,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $4,731,000. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,140,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Partners Bancorp

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

