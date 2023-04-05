Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,968 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 94,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 236,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 44,670 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,390,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,941,746. The company has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

