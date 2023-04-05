Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Invests $203,000 in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,487. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $160.29 and a 1 year high of $264.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.66.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.41 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,320,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,390 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,208 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

