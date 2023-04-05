Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,214 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.16.

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $498.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,301. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.34. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $221.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

