Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Takes $232,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,503,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 124,802 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,005.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 25,138 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $865,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.12. 71,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,816. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.98. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

