Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSMN. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $731,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,308,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 25,726 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.13. 4,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,825. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

