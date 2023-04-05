PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

PBF Energy Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PBF traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,619,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,710. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,454,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,565,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,324,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,097 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 388.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,991 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 684.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,372,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

