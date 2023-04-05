Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Trading 16.4% Higher

Shares of Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Rating) traded up 16.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 358,174 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 188,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Peninsula Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

Peninsula Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

