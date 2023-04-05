Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $30,000 Stock Position in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 85,874 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.60% of BIOLASE worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in BIOLASE by 62.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BIOLASE by 8.2% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 52,887 shares during the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,295. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. BIOLASE, Inc. has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIOL. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

