Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 876,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.98% of Better Choice worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Better Choice by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 116,019 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Better Choice by 873.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 43,669 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Better Choice by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Better Choice alerts:

Better Choice Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:BTTR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.39. 6,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,444. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Better Choice Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Better Choice Profile

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.