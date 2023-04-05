Perkins Capital Management Inc. Makes New $231,000 Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.18. 397,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,638. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.45.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

